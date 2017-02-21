Quantcast

Two transported to the hospital in Dorchester County shooting - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Two transported to the hospital in Dorchester County shooting

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Live 5 News Web Staff
Connect
The incident was reported on Pine Grove Drive before noon Tuesday. (Source: Live 5) The incident was reported on Pine Grove Drive before noon Tuesday. (Source: Live 5)
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
Police deployed a K-9 officer to search for additional clues. (Source: Live 5) Police deployed a K-9 officer to search for additional clues. (Source: Live 5)
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Two people were transported to the hospital following a shooting in Dorchester County on Tuesday. 

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office say the shooting happened at 11:45 a.m. in the roadway on Pine Grove Drive. 

According to DCSO officials, the two victims are a 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old man. 

Witnesses reported crime scene markers and bags, shoes and bullet casings on the street.

A woman who lives nearby says she heard at least five gunshots go off in the neighborhood around 11:30 a.m. 

Crews were seen towing a car from the scene. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly