CCSO: 3 arrested for conspiring to rob West Ashley Dollar General

Three Beaufort County men have been accused of conspiring to rob a West Ashley Dollar General.

Authorities arrested Malik Bennet, Ikeem Powell and Dontell Bennett last week.

Deputies staking out a Dollar General on Ashley River Road after a recent rash of robberies noticed a car circling the area and go back and forth to the store multiple times before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

When the vehicle returned once more and parked at a building next door with its headlights turned off, the deputies decided to follow it, according to an incident report.

The car then pulled up to a pump at a Circle K gas station, the report states. When more deputies arrived, the car took a turn onto Dogwood Road and another immediate turn onto Quail Hollow Road, without using a turn signal.

When performing a traffic stop, a deputy patting the suspects down spotted white gloves and several black skull caps in the back seat of the car. A Baretta .40 caliber handgun was found as well.

"Through a witness to be named later" detectives learned the men went to Charleston from Beaufort to rob the Dollar General, an affidavit states.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.