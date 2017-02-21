Street reopens after crews secure downtown gas leak

A downtown street has reopened after emergency crews responded to the scene of a natural gas leak in downtown Charleston.
The leak was reported in the 70 block of Radcliffe Street, according to Charleston Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh. Radcliffe Street reopened at 2:30 p.m., he said.
SCE&G crews secured the gas leak at approximately 1:45 p.m., according to utility spokesperson Kim Asbill. The cause of the leak was crews digging into the line, she said.
Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area between Smith and Jasper Streets.
