Police: Man wanted on multiple charges in custody

A Walterboro woman faces charges related to a shooting that left two adults and a child dead and a second child wounded.More >>
A Walterboro woman faces charges related to a shooting that left two adults and a child dead and a second child wounded.More >>
Charleston has overtaken Columbia as South Carolina's largest city according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.More >>
Charleston has overtaken Columbia as South Carolina's largest city according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.More >>
"There's always been fights in schools,” Lt. Kathi Love, Student Resource Officer supervisor with North Charleston Police said. “It's just now we have social media that we'reMore >>
"There's always been fights in schools,” Lt. Kathi Love, Student Resource Officer supervisor with North Charleston Police said. “It's just now we have social media that we're getting it instantaneously." School fights caught on camera sparked attention this year, prompting questions over howMore >>
A Montana sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty will be flown into Charleston's airport as part of the journey to his final resting place in his native Clarendon County.More >>
A Montana sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty will be flown into Charleston's airport as part of the journey to his final resting place in his native Clarendon County.More >>
Dozens of bird eggs were found on Sullivan’s Island Thursday morning after this week’s severe weather, conservation experts say.More >>
Dozens of bird eggs were found on Sullivan’s Island Thursday morning after this week’s severe weather, conservation experts say.More >>