Police: Man wanted on multiple charges in custody

Charleston police say a man wanted on domestic violence and burglary charges is in custody.

Kareem Dontez Frasier, 28, is wanted for second-degree domestic violence and second-degree burglary in an incident that occurred at Palmilla Apartments on Feb. 19, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Police said Thursday afternoon that Frasier was in custody.

