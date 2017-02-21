One arrested, 2 others sought in downtown armed robbery

Investigators have arrested one person and are looking for two others in connection to an armed robbery in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department charged 16-year-old Richorn Rouse with armed robbery. He was being held in the juvenile detention center.

Rouse's arrest stems from a robbery that happened at 10 p.m. on Monday in the area of Archdale and Magazine streets.

According to police, the victim was walking home when he was approached by three men.

"One of men confronted the victim while the other two approached him from behind," CPD officials said."One of the men was armed with a handgun."

A report states the suspects took the victim’s cell phone and fled the scene.

"The victim then ran to his residence and called Consolidated Dispatch," police say.

Officers arrived on scene and began canvassing the area for the suspects.

Police say a man who matched the description of one of the suspects was seen and stopped near Ashley Avenue and Doughty Street.

The police report states he was in possession of the victim’s cell phone.

Police are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.