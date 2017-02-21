Gambling machines, thousands of dollars confiscated at Lowcountry business

Gambling machines and thousands of dollars were confiscated by agents at a Goose Creek auto shop Monday night.

Investigators released information on Tuesday regarding a raid at Arnold's Complete Auto Repair on 227 Red Bank Road conducted by SLED agents and Berkeley County law enforcement.

According to a report, 12 illegal gaming devices and $4,872 were seized.

In addition, authorities took documents and paperwork related to the machines and gambling.

SLED is continuing the investigation and arrests are expected.

Five uniform traffic tickets were also issued to people inside of the business, according to SLED.

Viewers called Live 5 News on Monday evening and reported the law enforcement activity outside of the business. Agents were seen loading gambling machines onto a truck.

