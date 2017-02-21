Quantcast

Police: Missing Mount Pleasant woman found safe

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say a missing 26-year-old woman has been found safe.

She had last been seen on Feb. 17, Mount Pleasant Inspector Chip Googe said.

Police said she was known to frequent the Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant areas, but did not comment on where she was located.

