Highway patrol kicks off campaign targeting aggressive drivers

The South Carolina Highway Patrol kicked off a campaign Tuesday afternoon to target drivers who break the law.

The STOP Aggressive Driving campaign is a three day effort to convince bad drivers to become better drivers.

Twenty four members of the patrol's Target Zero team will work with fellow troopers and other agencies for the next three days.

"Our Target Zero goal is to reduce fatalities and collisions on our states roadways caused by aggressive, careless driving behaviors," Highway Patrol Commander Mike Oliver said at an afternoon press conference.

The patrol says last year 118 people died in crashes in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

As part of the three day blitz, troopers will be on I-26, Savannah Highway, College Park Road and other busy roads, looking for violators.

While troopers work from the ground, DNR officers will look for aggressive drivers from the sky in a plane.

"In quoting the 1970's song, I think it's Convoy, we've got a bear in the air, we're watching," Oliver said.

"We are calling on the Lowcountry to get back to the basics of courteous driving," Highway Patrol Captain T.J. Manley said.

Commander Oliver says lawbreaking drivers shouldn't rest easy if they're not caught this week.

He says troopers will be back again.

Officials say a recent similar operation in Greenville County resulted in more than 2,500 citations being issued.

