SC man indicted after threats against Trump, Obama

A federal grand jury has indicted a man who is currently being held in an Upstate prison with threatening the lives of the president and president-elect. Kipper Ken King, 30, of Spartanburg, was charged last Wednesday in a two-count indictment.

If convicted of the new charges, King faces up to an additional five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

King is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center after a July arrest on burglary and grand larceny charges.

He was previously arrested in May 2014 on a public disorderly conduct charge in connection with a confrontation with police while he was skateboarding at Spring Fling, and in October 2015 on charges of assault and battery, public disorderly conduct and illegal graffiti vandalism, according to court records.

