One dead following motorcycle accident in Cane Bay

One person is dead following a motorcycle accident in Berkeley County Tuesday night.

SCHP officials say the accident happened at 7:30 p.m. on Cane Bay Boulevard near Daybreak Boulevard in the Cane Bay subdivision.

According to emergency officials, the motorcyclist ran off the roadway, lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was transported to Trident Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The deceased has not been identified.

