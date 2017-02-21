The Citadel begins Spring football practice

The Citadel football team held its first spring practice of 2017 Tuesday afternoon with a 90-minute session at the Maybank Triplets Football Practice Field at Willson Field Complex.



Head coach Brent Thompson addressed the start of his second spring practice by expressing his excitement returning to the field.



"I'm glad it's here," Coach Thompson said. "We have great weather, and it's good to be outside with the guys again. I'm a heck of a lot more comfortable this spring. I have a better feel for the players with one year under my belt and understand what's going on both on offense and defense. I assume it'll be a lot more fun for me."



The Bulldogs have 15 practices spread out over the next five weeks to set the foundation for the 2017 season, and the focus will be on details and development.



"We don't want to get too complacent, but we have to focus on our fundamentals," Coach Thompson said. "I know what Kailik Williams, Dee Delaney and Dominique Allen can do, but we need to find out what some of those guys we redshirted can do. We are going to focus on those guys and their development."



The two-time defending Southern Conference champions have celebrated 19 victories over the past two seasons, but Coach Thompson knows the 2017 team has to forge its own path.



"That's over," Coach Thompson said. "This is a different football club, and we have to make sure we are moving on. We can't rely negatively or positively too much on the past. Neither the 2016 team or the 2015 team can help us this year."



The Pepsi Blue-White Spring Game will be held March 17 at 6 p.m. inside Johnson Hagood Stadium. All practices are open to the public, and admission for the spring game is free.