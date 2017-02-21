Stingrays Margonari continues recovery from broken neck

"Once that time comes, I'm gonna get back on the ice."

Stingrays forward Dylan Margonari left no doubt when he spoke to the media on Tuesday that, despite the broken neck he suffered in a game against Florida at the North Charleston Coliseum last month, he will be back playing hockey at some point.

It's a relief for his friends and family after what they saw the 25-year-old go through just over three weeks ago.

As soon as he went head first into the boards that night against Florida, the crowd knew something was wrong.

So did Margonari.

"I started feeling pain right away" Margonari said on Tuesday, the first time he'd spoken to reporters since the incident. "I remember the emergency staff came around me and said I was gonna be alright. I did lose some feeling in my hand. Just for a little bit of time but the first thing I thought was I might be paralyzed."

The news has gotten much better since then though.

Even though Margonari will miss the rest of the season, he said the doctors have told him he'll make a full recovery.

"They say 3-6 months" he said.

Until then, he's trying to take everything that has happened in stride.

He's undergone two surgeries since the injury and has a long road of physical therapy on the horizon.

But Margonari is staying upbeat as best he can.

“Life throws you curveballs all the time and this is just one of those curveballs,” Margonari said. “Luckily enough I’m able to walk and use my limbs."

And hockey is one of the things that will drive him to completely recover.

"Initially I was just happy I was not paralyzed," Margonari said."But now that I've had some time to think about it, hockey is my passion. I really want to get back out there when I can."

