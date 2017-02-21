High School Basketball Playoff scores (2/21)

Quantcast

Boys Basketball

  • AAAAA

Irmo 59,  Goose Creek 44 - The Gators got 11 points from Jonathan Smith but it wouldn't be enough as their season ends at 22-3. 

  • AAA

Dillon 74,  Bishop England 64 - The Bishops season ends at 20-6 despite 26 points from Christian Drummond and 22 from Brandon McHale. 

  • AA

Burke 73,  Marion 57 -  The Bulldogs advance to the Lower State finals where they'll face Calhoun County in Florence on Friday. 

  • A

Hemingway 60,  Baptist Hill 40


  • SCISA Class AA

Quarterfinal    
Trinity Byrnes School 60, Palmetto Christian Academy 55
    

  • SCISA Class A

Quarterfinal    
Charleston Collegiate 75, Richard Winn Academy 31
    
Dorchester Academy 65, Cathedral Academy 43
    
GIRLS' BASKETBALL

  • SCISA Class AAA

Quarterfinal    
First Baptist 47, Pinewood Prep 38

