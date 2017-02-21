High School Basketball Playoff scores (2/21)

Boys Basketball

AAAAA

Irmo 59, Goose Creek 44 - The Gators got 11 points from Jonathan Smith but it wouldn't be enough as their season ends at 22-3.

AAA

Dillon 74, Bishop England 64 - The Bishops season ends at 20-6 despite 26 points from Christian Drummond and 22 from Brandon McHale.

AA

Burke 73, Marion 57 - The Bulldogs advance to the Lower State finals where they'll face Calhoun County in Florence on Friday.

A

Hemingway 60, Baptist Hill 40



SCISA Class AA

Quarterfinal

Trinity Byrnes School 60, Palmetto Christian Academy 55



SCISA Class A

Quarterfinal

Charleston Collegiate 75, Richard Winn Academy 31



Dorchester Academy 65, Cathedral Academy 43



GIRLS' BASKETBALL

SCISA Class AAA

Quarterfinal

First Baptist 47, Pinewood Prep 38