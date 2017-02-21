High School Basketball Playoff scores (2/21)

Boys Basketball
Irmo 59, Goose Creek 44 - The Gators got 11 points from Jonathan Smith but it wouldn't be enough as their season ends at 22-3.
Dillon 74, Bishop England 64 - The Bishops season ends at 20-6 despite 26 points from Christian Drummond and 22 from Brandon McHale.
Burke 73, Marion 57 - The Bulldogs advance to the Lower State finals where they'll face Calhoun County in Florence on Friday.
Hemingway 60, Baptist Hill 40
Quarterfinal
Trinity Byrnes School 60, Palmetto Christian Academy 55
Quarterfinal
Charleston Collegiate 75, Richard Winn Academy 31
Dorchester Academy 65, Cathedral Academy 43
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Quarterfinal
First Baptist 47, Pinewood Prep 38
