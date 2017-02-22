Woman who scaled State House flagpole, removed Confederate flag to speak in Charleston

The woman known for climbing a 30-foot flagpole and temporarily removing the South Carolina State House's Confederate flag in 2015 will be in Charleston Wednesday.

Hosted by the College of Charleston, Brittany "Bree" Newsome will speak at 7 p.m. in the Sottile Theatre on the corner of King and George streets. Tickets are no longer available for the event.

Newsome was one of two people arrested after the June 27, 2015 flagpole incident and charged with defacing state property. Newsome says the charges have since been dropped and the case was dismissed.

Over the weekend, members of the state's Secessionist Party protested the college's decision to host Newsome. The group posted Confederate flags on downtown Charleston parking garages, prompting City of Charleston officials to issue a statement prohibiting the activity, saying the garages are for parking and not public displays.

In a discussion entitled "Tearing Hatred from the Sky," Newsome will speak about her State House Confederate flag protest and other demonstrations she's participated in.

"Bree’s intention was to create a new image, a new symbol and a new consciousness of the power inherent in direct action," an event description on the College of Charleston website reads.

