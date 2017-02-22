Free school supplies available at North Charleston event

As students prepare for the stretch run of spring, they can reload on school supplies at a family-friendly event in North Charleston.

BlueChoice HealthPlan Medicaid is hosting "Repack the Backpack" Sunday at the Danny Jones Gym. More than 500 backpacks will be handed to school-age children during the free event from 2 to 5 p.m.

Vendors and community groups will hand out supplies and offer other services such as free health screenings. Other activities will include train rides, face painting, a photo booth, book giveaways, pet safety training and a healthy snack food demonstration.

Danny Jones Gym is located at 1455 Monitor Street in North Charleston.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.