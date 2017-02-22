Quantcast

Officers clear the scene after suspicious package investigation - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Officers clear the scene after suspicious package investigation

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Dispatchers say authorities called to investigate a suspicious package in Mount Pleasant found an object left on the side of the road that posed no harm. 

The Mount Pleasant police and fire departments were called to the area of Dunes West Boulevard and Highway 41 just before at 8:56 a.m. Wednesday.

Dispatchers say the scene was cleared about ten minutes later. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly