Summerville man killed in motorcycle crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Summerville Tuesday night, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.

Salisbury says 53-year-old Thomas Reinhardt died at an area hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle on Cane Bay Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. 

The man's motorcycle left the roadway in a single-vehicle accident, according to Salisbury.

Reinhardt was not wearing a helmet, the coroner says. The death was ruled accidental. 

