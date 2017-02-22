Body found in Francis Marion Forest identified as missing woman

A deceased female body found in a wooded area within the tri-county area has been identified.

Donna Miller, 49, from Florida, was identified as the deceased by Charleston County Coroner Kimberly Rhoton.

This discovery comes after the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team were conducting a search in parts of the Francis Marion Forrest near Steed Creek Road, when a deceased body of a female was discovered inside of a tent.

The Sheriff's Office said there were no immediate signs of foul play.

The Sheriff's Office was looking for Miller since Wednesday, after her vehicle was found abandoned near the Francis Marion Forest, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson.

