Officers looking for man after Goose Creek pharmacy store gets robbed of medicine

The Goose Creek Police Department is asking the public’s help finding a man who robbed a Goose Creek pharmacy store of drugs in December.

According to a statement, an armed man went in the CVS on St. James Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2016.

The man demanded to know where the narcotics were located, officials say. He then forced the pharmacist to open the safe, took the narcotics and left the store through the rear emergency exit.

No employees or customers were injured.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Investigator Dodson at 843-863-5200 Ext. 2337, CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111 or the GCPD Tip line at (843) 863-5210.

