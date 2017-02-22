Ballast tanks removed from beach on Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Police say large ballast tanks that washed ashore on the beach Wednesday morning have been removed.

The tanks, also known as platform buoys, washed up off Dewees Inlet near Ocean Point in Wild Dunes, according to a Facebook post from police.

Authorities notified the owner of the tanks to make arrangements to get them removed from the beach.

Town officials say the tanks were removed late Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.