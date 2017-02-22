Ballast tanks removed from beach on Isle of Palms

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are currently responding to an auto-pedestrian accident, according to dispatch.More >>
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are currently responding to an auto-pedestrian accident, according to dispatch.More >>
Two South Carolina men are being charged for the harassment of an alligator, after photos were posted online showing the men pouring beer into the juvenile reptile’s mouth, SCDNR officials say.More >>
Two South Carolina men are being charged for the harassment of an alligator, after photos were posted online showing the men pouring beer into the juvenile reptile’s mouth, SCDNR officials say.More >>
Law enforcement officials are responding to a "major wreck" at the I-526 and I-26 westbound merge, according to dispatch.More >>
Law enforcement officials are responding to a "major wreck" at the I-526 and I-26 westbound merge, according to dispatch.More >>
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing teen.More >>
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing teen.More >>
Charleston has overtaken Columbia as South Carolina's largest city according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.More >>
Charleston has overtaken Columbia as South Carolina's largest city according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.More >>