Two-year investigation leads to multiple arrests in North Charleston

Federal and state law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation Wednesday that involved multiple defendants in Horry, Florence and Charleston counties.More >>
Federal and state law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation Wednesday that involved multiple defendants in Horry, Florence and Charleston counties.More >>
Law enforcement officials are responding to a "major wreck" at the I-526 and I-26 westbound merge, according to dispatch.More >>
Law enforcement officials are responding to a "major wreck" at the I-526 and I-26 westbound merge, according to dispatch.More >>
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing teen.More >>
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing teen.More >>
Charleston has overtaken Columbia as South Carolina's largest city according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.More >>
Charleston has overtaken Columbia as South Carolina's largest city according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.More >>
"There's always been fights in schools,” Lt. Kathi Love, Student Resource Officer supervisor with North Charleston Police said. “It's just now we have social media that we'reMore >>
"There's always been fights in schools,” Lt. Kathi Love, Student Resource Officer supervisor with North Charleston Police said. “It's just now we have social media that we're getting it instantaneously." School fights caught on camera sparked attention this year, prompting questions over howMore >>
A Walterboro woman arrested Thursday faced a Colleton County judge Friday on charges related to a shooting that left two adults and a child dead and a second child wounded.More >>
A Walterboro woman arrested Thursday faced a Colleton County judge Friday on charges related to a shooting that left two adults and a child dead and a second child wounded.More >>