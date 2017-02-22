Two-year investigation leads to multiple arrests in North Charleston

Federal and state law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation Wednesday that involved multiple defendants in Horry, Florence and Charleston counties.More >>
Federal and state law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation Wednesday that involved multiple defendants in Horry, Florence and Charleston counties.More >>
Two South Carolina men are being charged for the harassment of an alligator, after photos were posted online showing the men pouring beer into the juvenile reptile’s mouth, SCDNR officials say.More >>
Two South Carolina men are being charged for the harassment of an alligator, after photos were posted online showing the men pouring beer into the juvenile reptile’s mouth, SCDNR officials say.More >>
Charleston County deputies are searching for a man that is wanted for a shooting that occurred in Lincolnville Thursday evening.More >>
Charleston County deputies are searching for a man that is wanted for a shooting that occurred in Lincolnville Thursday evening.More >>
One of the busiest weekends of the year is upon us. You can expect everywhere across the Lowcountry to be packed this weekend.From downtown to the beaches.More >>
One of the busiest weekends of the year is upon us. You can expect everywhere across the Lowcountry to be packed this weekend.From downtown to the beaches.More >>
Law enforcement officials are responding to a "major wreck" at the I-526 and I-26 westbound merge, according to dispatch.More >>
Law enforcement officials are responding to a "major wreck" at the I-526 and I-26 westbound merge, according to dispatch.More >>
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing teen.More >>
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing teen.More >>