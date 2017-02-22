Ryan Klesko Signs on for Second Annual “Legends in the South”

The Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees were the dominant forces of the 1990s, with the two franchises combining for nine division titles and eight pennants with at least one of the teams appearing in six of the nine World Series during the decade. Featuring some of the best to take the diamond from these historic franchises, the Charleston RiverDogs will host the Second Annual “Legends in the South” Alumni Game presented by Budweiser and Container Maintenance consisting of former Braves and Yankees at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Friday, June 9 at 6pm.

Joining the Braves squad will be former World Series hero Ryan Klesko who last year led Atlanta past New York, 9-5, in the inaugural edition of the mid-summer classic. Named the “Lowcountry Legend of the Game,” Klesko went 3-for-3 to lead the Braves’ 19-hit attack and posted a scoreless seventh inning on the mound to pin down the victory.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the Braves and Yankees alumni for the second rendition of this event,” said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. “The Braves and Yankees are two of the premier franchises in the game, and to have a player like Klesko back is the first step in what should be a compelling pair of rosters for fans of both teams.”

A native of Westminster, Calif., Klesko’s Major League career spanned 16 seasons with the Padres and Giants along with Atlanta. The lefty slugger finished third in the Rookie of the Year voting in 1994 and was named an All-Star in 2001 with the Padres. Klesko made history with the Braves in 1995 when he became the first player in history to hit a home run in three consecutive World Series games. Over his career, he hit .279 with 278 home runs and 1,564 total hits. His .525 career slugging percentage with Atlanta still ranks fifth all-time in Braves history.

Klesko’s teammates along with the full Yankees roster will be announced leading up to the event.

General admission tickets for the two-time World Series rematch start at just $12, and can be secured online at www.rileyparkevents.com , at the Riley Park box office, or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-DOGS (3647). Batting practice will be open to all ticket holders starting at 4 with the Legends available to sign autographs pregame.

Along with tickets to the game on Friday, fans will have the chance to rub shoulders with some of the all-time greats the night before as the RiverDogs take on the Asheville Tourists at 7:05pm at The Joe on Thursday, June 8. The Braves and Yankees legends will mix-and-mingle with fans in the Riley Park Club during the game with all-inclusive tickets to the brand-new luxury gameday venue that includes complimentary food, beer, and wine for $120 each with a limited number available.