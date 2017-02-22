Cyclist hospitalized after being struck by car in downtown Charleston

A crash Wednesday afternoon between a vehicle and bicycle sent a cyclist to the hospital.

It happened at approximately 4:24 p.m. in the 100 block of Meeting Street, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

The cyclist, whose identity was not released, was transported to MUSC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Witnesses reported a police and fire department presence at the corner of Queen and Meeting Streets.

