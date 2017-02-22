Deputies arrest fugitive accused of breaking into couple's home, firing gun

Authorities have arrested a fugitive accused of breaking into a couple's home and firing a gun at them.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Levond Keitt on Wednesday.

Keitt was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

OCSO investigators say they have been searching for Keitt since Jan 10 when a Holly Hill couple were shot at inside their home.

"Around 8:30 p.m. deputies were called to a Bridgewater Road residence where a woman said a man had kicked open her door and threatened her boyfriend while pointing a gun at them both," OCSO officials said.

At that point, investigators say the woman ran out of the home, and as she reached the front porch she heard a shot being fired behind her.

"Her boyfriend said when the man fired the shot at him, he fled as well," authorities said.

Neither the man nor woman were injured by the gunfire.

"The gunman is believed to have fired two more shots into the air as he went to his vehicle," OCSO officials said.

