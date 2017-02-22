Quantcast

Flight headed to Charleston makes emergency landing in Baton Rouge

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A flight from Houston to Charleston has made an emergency landing in Baton Rouge.

The pilot reported hydraulic problems. 

Another plane is there now to pick up passengers, and it should be in the air shortly to Charleston.

It's expected to land around 9:15 p.m.

