Battery battle to 1-1 tie with MLS's Columbus Crew

The Charleston Battery drew, 1-1, for the second consecutive match in the Carolina Challenge Cup Wednesday night at MUSC Health Stadium. A second half own-goal cost the Battery three points against Columbus Crew SC.

Columbus saw more of the ball in the first half, earning a good bit of possession in the Battery’s defensive third. Charleston coped well with the pressure, keeping a clean sheet through the first 45 minutes.

“We created a lot of chances,” said Battery Head Coach Mike Anhaeuser. “I think they had more of the possession, but we were dangerous in the attacking third and we defended well when we lost the ball”

The Battery broke the deadlock in the 26th minute through a Forrest Lasso header off of a Justin Portillo corner kick. The set piece opportunity came after Maikel Chang played Jeffery Otoo through down the left flank. Otoo drove at the end line and swung a cross in that was knocked out for a corner. The 6-5 Lasso rose above Columbus’ goalkeeper, Brad Stuver, and nodded Portillo’s inswinging serve in at the back post to put the hosts ahead.

Charleston took the 1-0 lead into the break. Battery Head Coach Mike Anhaeuser made wholesale changes at halftime, bringing on five new players.

Despite the changes to the lineup, Charleston continued to knock the ball around well and create quality scoring chances. The best opportunity of the second half came a minute after the Battery’s own goal that leveled the score at one. Kotaro Higashi played Heviel Cordoves into the penalty area. Cordoves beat goalkeeper Zack Steffan to the ball and turned one on frame, but it rang off the post.

The Battery have earned positive results against two impressive MLS sides during CCC. The team looks to have a solid defensive shape forming again for 2017; the only goals the team have given up during CCC have been own goals.

“Were getting a great test for all our players and were handling ourselves very well,” said Anhaeuser. “You have to come ready to play every night in this tournament. I’m incredibly pleased with our performances in the first two matches and were looking forward to closing things out on Saturday against Atlanta.”

The draw momentarily keeps Columbus Crew SC atop the Carolina Challenge Cup table with four points. The Battery sit in second place with two points. The CCC champion will be crowned on Saturday night after Seattle Sounders take on Columbus Crew at 4:30 and the Battery clash with their MLS affiliate, Atlanta United in the tournament finale.