Transition fair scheduled for disabled students and their families

Thousands of students with disabilities attending public schools will have an opportunity to gain information concerning their quality of life when school is over.

The Charleston County School District and Charleston CAN will host a Transition Fair Saturday at West Ashley High School.

From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., disabled individuals and their families will have the opportunity to receive information on employment, higher education and independent living options.

Madeline Jacobs of the Charleston County School District says for some students that transition can be difficult.

She says this program aids in that process.

“Because they don't know where to access resources. They don't know how to ask for support. Ask for accommodations if they are in college. This is something that they'd have to do on their own,” Jacobs says.

Luke McCurry and his mother Beth attended the transition fair last year. Luke, a Wando HS senior, has cerebral palsy and can’t talk. He uses his iPad to communicate. He found the information presented at the fair helpful.

“I definitely think people should go to the transition fair because it is the first step to get prepared for independence whether that means college or work,” he says.

Nick Gavalas, a local businessman and philanthropist, says the transition fair is not only good for the disabled; he says it’s a great opportunity to employers to meet future workers.

“We're trying to make it easier for employers to understand that these employees are some of the best employees most productive employees that they will ever hire,” he says.

