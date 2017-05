BOYS' BASKETBALL

SCISA Class AAA

Quarterfinal



Pinewood Prep 60, Northwood Academy 51 - The Panthers advance to the semifinals where they'll face Cardinal Newman in Sumter on Friday



Porter-Gaud 43, Hammond 32 - Josiah James had 15 points and 8 rebounds while Jake Lanford had 13 points and 12 rebounds as the Cyclones move to the semifinals where they'll face Heathwood Hall in Sumter on Friday.