The Citadel drops 11th in a row, falling to Western Carolina

The Citadel men's basketball team fell 84-80 to Western Carolina on Wednesday night inside McAlister Field House. Preston Parks scored a team-best 19 points and in the process shattered the freshman record for points in a season. The Greenville, South Carolina native now has 445 points in his freshman campaign, passing former leader Cameron Wells' mark of 432.



The Bulldogs (9-20, 2-14 SoCon) were held scoreless in the game until the 16:41 mark when Tyler Burgess checked in off the bench and drilled a three-pointer. The freshman hit another trey less than one minute later to tie the game at 6-6 heading into the first media timeout.



Western Carolina (8-21, 3-13 SoCon) used runs of seven and four over the next few minutes to steadily extend its lead to 22-13 with eight minutes remaining in the half. At the halftime break, the Catamounts held a 49-31 lead.



In the second half, the Catamounts extended their lead to as many as 18 before the 'Dogs came storming back and cut it to an eight-point game with 3:39 remaining after Ezekiel Balogun made two free throws. With 2:16 left in regulation Parks nailed a three-pointer, capping a 7-0 run by the 'Dogs that pulled them within six. Western Carolina made a jumper on its next possession to push its lead back to eight but Warren Sledge answered with a layup to once again make it a six-point game.



Following another jumper by WCU, head coach Duggar Baucom and company reeled off five straight points to bring The Citadel within three. But despite four missed free throws by the Catamounts, the Bulldogs were unable to convert a layup with 15 seconds remaining that would have made it a one-point game. WCU then hit a free throw with eight seconds left to take a four-point lead and clinch the 84-80 win.



Along with his 19 points, Parks finished the game with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 35 minutes of action. Zane Najdawi and Balogun each chipped in 15 points, combining to shoot nine-of-16 from the floor in the contest. Sledge finished eight-of-10 from the charity stripe and poured in 14 points.



The Citadel handed out 20 assists in the game and now needs just three more dimes to break the single-season record set back in 1989-90.



The Bulldogs wrap up the 2016-17 regular season with two games in three days beginning with a 7 p.m. contest at Samford on Saturday. The Citadel then returns home for a 7 p.m. tip against Chattanooga. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN3 with live stats available at CitadelSports.com.