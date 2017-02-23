No victims found after reported shooting in North Charleston

Officers were called to respond to a reported shooting in North Charleston, but didn't find one when they arrived on scene, dispatchers say.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the North Charleston Police Department was called to the area of Ashley Phosphate and Dorchester Road at 4:13 a.m.

Dispatchers say the call was unfounded. The officers cleared the scene at 4:34 a.m.

