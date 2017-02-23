Tuskegee Airmen to speak at Joint Base Charleston career day

More than 150 middle and high school students from 17 schools will attend the second annual Tuskegee Airmen Day Thursday.

Students will learn about the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, who were instrumental in the fighting in World War II. Some of those men trained in the Lowcountry at Walterboro Army Airfield.

The Hiram Mann Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen in Walterboro will participate in the event, as well as two original Tuskegee Airmen.

The 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base wants to encourage young men to explore opportunities in aviation and medicine. The event is also being put on in honor of Black History Month.

