Winthrop Poll: South Carolina residents react to President Trump

In the latest poll conducted by Winthrop University, 47 percent of South Carolina residents said they disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling the nation’s top job while 44 percent said they do approve.

The poll, conducted via telephone, had 703 respondents from the state, according to Winthrop University. Phone calls were made from Feb. 12- 21 through random dialing and wireless phone number sampling on weekday evenings, all day Saturday, and Sunday afternoon and evening.

Pollsters at Winthrop say the president’s approval numbers in South Carolina are higher than his current national approval rating.

Within his own party, the 45th president had support from 77 percent of respondents who were Republican or leaned towards the GOP.

Winthrop Poll respondents were given a range of adjectives to describe Trump, the results of which reflect a wide spectrum, pollsters say.

More than three-quarters of South Carolina Republicans said they were proud of the president, said he’s confident and stands up for people like them.

More than four-fifths of African-Americans in the state said the word “safe” inaccurately described how Trump made them feel. Nearly 80 percent of them disapprove of how Trump is handling his job.

39 percent of the residents described Trump as thoughtful.

Click here for all of the poll results.

Trump visited North Charleston for Boeing's newest airplane rollout last week.

