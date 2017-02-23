Anne Frank's stepsister to speak in Mount Pleasant

Anne Frank's stepsister and childhood friend will give a firsthand account of the young Jewish girl's life and the discovery and printing of her famed diary in Mount Pleasant Thursday.

Frank is one of the most talked about victims of the Holocaust. Stepsister Eva Schloss, a trustee of the Anne Frank Educational Trust, also went into hiding, was betrayed, captured and sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, according to the Chabad Charleston website.

The sold-out event will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road.

