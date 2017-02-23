Anne Frank's stepsister to speak in Mount Pleasant

One of the busiest weekends of the year is upon us. You can expect everywhere across the Lowcountry to be packed this weekend.From downtown to the beaches.More >>
One of the busiest weekends of the year is upon us. You can expect everywhere across the Lowcountry to be packed this weekend.From downtown to the beaches.More >>
One person is dead after an overnight motorcycle accident in Berkeley County. The accident occurred on Highway 35, just outside of the St. Stephen area, shortly before 10 p.m. Friday night. The driver was traveling north on Highway 35, when he veered off the right side of the road and crashed into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This was an isolated crash, meaning no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the incident. The deceased was driving ...More >>
One person is dead after an overnight motorcycle accident in Berkeley County. The accident occurred on Highway 35, just outside of the St. Stephen area, shortly before 10 p.m. Friday night. The driver was traveling north on Highway 35, when he veered off the right side of the road and crashed into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This was an isolated crash, meaning no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the incident. The deceased was driving ...More >>
Charleston County deputies are searching for a man that is wanted for a shooting that occurred in Lincolnville Thursday evening.More >>
Charleston County deputies are searching for a man that is wanted for a shooting that occurred in Lincolnville Thursday evening.More >>
Milner's 43 saves not enoughMore >>
Milner's 43 saves not enoughMore >>