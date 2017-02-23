Report: North Charleston woman stabbed by man trying to enter home

Officers are investigating after a woman said she was stabbed several times by a man trying to enter her home.

The North Charleston Police Department was called to a home on the 8400 block of Deerwood Drive in reference to a stabbing shortly before 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a woman sitting in her garage with stab wounds in the center of each palm and the center of each thigh.

According to an incident report, the woman told officers a man standing on her stoop told her he was going to kill her and that he wanted to get in her home when she went outside to smoke and let her dog out.

When she tried to block the suspect from entering her home, he stabbed her ran away through her backyard, she said.

