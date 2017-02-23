Quantcast

Check your tickets: Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Lowcountry

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Ladson gas station, lottery officials have confirmed.

Even though no one in South Carolina won the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, three ticketholders did win big prizes, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

The Sunoco station on U.S. Highway 78 sold one of those tickets and it is worth $100,000, she said.

A second $100,000 prize was sold in Greer and a ticket that won a $50,000 prize was sold in Aiken.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

A ticket that matched all six winning numbers for the $435 million jackpot was sold in Indiana. That means that the Powerball jackpot for Sunday's drawing will drop to $40 million.

