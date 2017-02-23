5 Around Town: Lowcountry Mardi Gras, Comics, Backpacks and a taste of Paris

February wraps up in the Lowcountry with a kickoff to Mardi Gras celebrations, fundraising parties and a chance for students to repack for the rest of the school year.

FollyGras

Folly Beach puts its island spin on Mardi Gras.

The 10th annual FollyGras parade is Saturday on Center Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free festival includes food, drinks, live music, activities for kids and a children's pet parade. The parade is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. with the street party to follow.

Local Folly Beach restaurants will have booths set up on Center Street to serve Cajun and Creole recipes. Wristbands for adult beverages are required and available for purchase for $3. Proceeds from the wristband sales will go to local charities. Click here for more information on the schedule and street closures.

Park Circle Mardi Gras

Lola of Park Circle is throwing a Mardi Gras party for North Charleston's Olde Village on Saturday.

The restaurant will serve up authentic Louisiana cuisine as it celebrates its first anniversary in the neighborhood. The party from 12 to 5 p.m. will feature cocktails, Creole food, live music and King Cake. Click here for more information.

Captain's Comic Expo

Charleston's largest comic book convention is back and bigger than ever.

The 9th annual Captain's Comic Expo is Saturday and Sunday at the Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant. The expo will feature more than 120 tables of comics, artwork, toys, special guests and more.

Take a trip to a galaxy far, far away on Saturday with "The Star Wars Experience." The free exhibit at the expo will allow fans to check out the selection of Star Wars characters, costumes and pose for photos. Costumes are encouraged both days, but especially on Sunday for the "Cosplay Contest." The contest features three levels, for those who just want to dabble, all the way to those who go all out.

The expo is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $10 for adults. Children 10 and younger get in free with a paid adult. Click here for more information.

Head for the Cure 5K

The inaugural Charleston Head for the Cure 5K Run & Walk is Saturday at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant. The 5K raises money for brain cancer research.

The Head for the Cure Foundation has raised $8.3 million for brain cancer research since the first 5K in Kansas City in 2003. The Mount Pleasant race is one of 20 HFTC 5Ks around the country this year.

Registration for $40 will be open on-site Saturday at 7 a.m. The race begins at 9 a.m. To learn more about the 5K and the Head for the Cure Foundation, click here.

Pork and Pearls

Daniel Island will combine oysters and barbecue to raise money to help abused and neglected children in the Lowcountry.

The annual Pork and Pearls features an oyster roast and a pig roast on the Grand Lawn of the Volvo Car Stadium. Admission includes all-you-can-eat oysters and barbecue. The event is from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday also includes live music and plenty of activities for children.

Pork and Pearls is one of the largest fundraisers for Windwood Family Services. The non-profit started the Windwood Farm residential program in 1985. It now operates an out-patient clinic for children and family therapy programs.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $15 for children three to 12 and available for purchase online. Click here to buy tickets and learn more about Windwood Family Services.

Carolina Challenge Cup

The Charleston Battery still has a shot to win the 2017 Carolina Challenge Cup but must defeat it's MLS affiliate-club, Atlanta United.

The two teams close out the round-robin event at MUSC Health Stadium Saturday at 7 p.m. The Battery also needs the Seattle Sounders to knock off the Columbus Crew in the early game at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for the doubleheader start at $30. Click here to purchase tickets.

Paris by the River

The Charleston Development Academy is saying "Bonjour Lowcountry" for its annual gala event.

The CDA's gala Saturday night includes dinner and dancing to raise money in support of low-income students in downtown Charleston. Sticking to the theme 'Paris By The River,' guests can enjoy French treats, a fashion show, and bid on items from French labels in the silent auction.

The silent auction starts at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 7 p.m. Single tickets are still available for $85. Call 843-722-2689 for more information. For more information about the Charleston Development Academy, click here.

Repack the Backpack

As students prepare for the stretch run of spring, they can reload on school supplies at a family-friendly event in North Charleston.

BlueChoice HealthPlan Medicaid is hosting "Repack the Backpack" Sunday at the Danny Jones Gym. More than 500 backpacks will be handed to school-age children during the free event from 2 to 5 p.m.

Vendors and community groups will hand out supplies and offer other services such as free health screenings. Other activities will include train rides, face painting, a photo booth, book giveaways, pet safety training and a healthy snack food demonstration.

Danny Jones Gym in located at 1455 Monitor St.



