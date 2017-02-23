Quantcast

Building being named to honor slain Sen. Clementa Pinckney

State Sen. and the Rev. Clementa Pinckney (Source: Mother Emanuel AME) State Sen. and the Rev. Clementa Pinckney (Source: Mother Emanuel AME)
RIDGELAND, SC (WCSC) -

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) - The government building in his home county is being named for a state senator slain along with eight others at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports that the Jasper County Government Building on Friday is being renamed to honor state Sen. Clementa Pinckney.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is slated to speak at the dedication, along with Pinckney's widow, Jennifer.

Pinckney represented Jasper County in South Carolina's Senate. He also pastored Emanuel AME, where he and eight others were slain during a June 2015 Bible study. Dylann Roof was sentenced to death last month on federal charges including hate crimes in the killings.

Congressman Jim Clyburn is scheduled to speak at the dedication ceremony Friday along with Pinckney's widow, Jennifer.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

