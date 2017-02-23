Building being named to honor slain Sen. Clementa Pinckney

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) - The government building in his home county is being named for a state senator slain along with eight others at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports that the Jasper County Government Building on Friday is being renamed to honor state Sen. Clementa Pinckney.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is slated to speak at the dedication, along with Pinckney's widow, Jennifer.

Pinckney represented Jasper County in South Carolina's Senate. He also pastored Emanuel AME, where he and eight others were slain during a June 2015 Bible study. Dylann Roof was sentenced to death last month on federal charges including hate crimes in the killings.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

