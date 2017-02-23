Waterline rehabilitation project to affect several downtown Charleston streets

Charleston Water System will begin a second phase of waterline rehabilitation projects in downtown Charleston next week.

According to a news release, affected streets include King Street and some connecting roads including Ashley, Magnolia, N. Enston, Laurel, Francis, Cleveland, Maple, Poplar and San Souci Streets.

The $2.4 million project will rehabilitate about 2.5 miles of water mains.

Mineral accumulation inside the pipes has reduced their capacity and reliability over time, officials say. The project will enhance reliability and fire protection in the area.

Charleston Water System’s contractor will use trenchless technology to rehabilitate the water mains. Crews will scour the pipe interior and apply a protective lining. Lining the existing pipes is less disruptive and more cost-effective than laying new pipe, they say.

