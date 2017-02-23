Sangaree schools off lockdown after reports of gunshots in area

Sangaree Elementary, Intermediate and Middle schools spent approximately 40 minutes under an administrative lockdown as deputies investigated a report of shots fired in the area.

The three schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure at 11:35 a.m., Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Orvin said. That lockdown was lifted at approximately 12:15 p.m. after law enforcement advised it was safe to do so, she said.

Investigators are in the area trying to identify where the reported shots came from, according to Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran.

The schools are located on Royle Road.

Parents were notified of the lockdown via text alert, callout and the school's Facebook pages.

