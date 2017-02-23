Program providing food for hundreds of veterans

A hunger relief program has begun and nearly 200 Lowcountry veteran families are receiving food.

Soldiers' Angels is hosting a mobile food distribution event at Johnson Hagood Stadium until 2 p.m. Thursday.

The group has teamed up with the Lowcountry Food Bank and The Citadel to feed homeless, at-risk and low-income veterans.

Each veteran will receive 50 pounds of food, including produce, dry foods and meat.

The organization plans to hold the mobile food bank every month.

