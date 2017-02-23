Deputies: Man wanted in Dorchester Manor shooting in custody

Dorchester County deputies say the 20-year-old man they believe was a trigger man in the Tuesday morning shooting that sent two to the hospital is in custody.

Lakedren Thompson, 20, of North Charleston, was wanted on three counts of three counts of attempted murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to Dorchester County Sheriff's Maj. Tony Phinney.

Two 16-year-olds are also suspects in the shooting, deputies say.

Deputies responded to Pine Grove Drive around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to find a 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds. Deputies say the 16-year-old, who is now hospitalized, is considered a suspect in the incident.

Warrants are being prepared for another 16-year-old, according to the press release.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 843-873-5111, Crimestoppers or their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.