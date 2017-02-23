Tricounty Family Ministries celebrates new location

Tricounty Family Ministries celebrated the nonprofit’s new location Thursday with a special ribbon-cutting and open house.



“We were bursting at the seams, we needed a new home,” Sue Hanshaw, CEO and board member of Tricounty Family Ministries, said.



The organization will now operate on the lower level of Cherokee Place United Methodist Church at the corner of Rivers and Cosgrove Avenues.



“It’s a new opportunity with Tricounty Family Ministries, spreading the services out to the community,” Hanshaw said of the re-location, which has been in the works for several years.



Since 1983, Tricounty Family Ministries has served locals in need in the Charleston area, first opening as a soup kitchen and currently offering services which range from financial literacy training to counseling. The faith-based nonprofit continues to serve meals and with its new location and will now offer hot meals four days a week in its new dining room.



“People have the same needs as everyone else does. They need a safe place. They need to take care of their families. They need hope,” Hanshaw said.



Hanshaw said the nonprofit plans to leverage existing services and expand within its new North Charleston location, while still staying accessible to those in the community.



“Right now, we have seen better than six million people, or provided service to them at the building we were at,” Hanshaw said. “We plan on that growing exponentially.”

Tricounty Family Ministries also hosts an annual Christmas brunch that serves nearly 2,000 members of the Charleston community each year.



