Judge sets bail for suspect in Summerville bank robbery

A judge set bail Friday for the man arrested in a bank robbery in Summerville on Thursday afternoon.

A judge set a $50,000 surety bond for Melvin Jesse Harold Blain, 38, of North Charleston, who is charged with entering a financial institution with intent to steal, Summerville Police Lt. Nick Santanna.

Police responded to the First Citizens Bank on Trolley Road at approximately 3:25 p.m. Thursday, he said.

Rogers said a description of the robber was dispatched to responding units and an officer who was on his way to the bank located Blain and took him into custody without incident. A dye pack was recovered near the scene.

Pictures showed that investigators had taped off the entrance to the bank as well as the parking lot.

Motorists reported that traffic in the area was being affected earlier as officers responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported during the robbery and the robber did not produce a weapon, police say.

Blain is being held at the Dorchester County Law Enforcement Center pending a bond hearing Friday morning, Rogers said.

According to court records, Blain pleaded guilty in 2011 to a bank robbery in North Charleston.

