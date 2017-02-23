Gunshot fired at Northwoods Mall parking lot after two men get in a fight

One person has been arrested and another is being sought after a fight led to a gun being fired at the Northwoods Mall parking lot.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 26-year-old Perry Jackson who faces charges of failure to stop and drug charges.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., NCPD officers responded to the parking lot area of the mall in reference to a robbery with possible shots fired. Officers were seen responding to the parking lot at the JC Penney store entrance.

A police report states the male victim, identified as Jackson, and a male suspect had fled the scene, however Jackson's girlfriend was still on scene.

"The victim’s girlfriend alleges she and her boyfriend (victim) were getting into their car when they were approached by the suspect who asked for a ride," NCPD officials said."Allegedly, they allowed him into the car and reportedly he smelled of marijuana so she told him to exit the car."

Police say at this point a physical altercation ensued between Jackson and the suspect inside and outside of the vehicle and a gunshot was fired, "presumably on accident."

According to police, the suspect then fled on foot, entered a nearby Silver SUV and fled the scene.

Investigators say Jackson also fled the scene in his vehicle leading officers on a vehicle pursuit that ended on Otranto Road. A report states a large quantity of marijuana was located in his vehicle.

"Narcotics were also recovered from the roadway on Delhi near Otranto Rd.," NCPD officials said.

Police say Jackson sustained a graze wound to his upper left arm.

"The other male suspect has not been located and the investigation is ongoing," police said.

