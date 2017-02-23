Goose Creek man charged with attempted murder of state trooper

A Goose Creek man has been charged with the attempted murder of a state trooper.

SLED agents charged 20-year-old Paul Anthony Walker with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Walker's arrest stems from a Feb. 10 incident on I-77 in Fairfield, SC.

According to authorities, Walker and his co-defendants were fleeing a robbery that they had committed in North Carolina.

A report states Walker, who was in the passenger seat, fired several times out of the rear window towards a trooper who was following the car.

SLED says another person in the car also fired multiple shots at the trooper as well. That person was also apprehended and charged in the incident.

Officials with SLED say Walker provided a voluntary written statement and admitted to firing on the trooper.

Walker is currently locked up at the Fairfield County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.