Live 5 to perform transmitter maintenance overnight into Friday morning

Live 5 WCSC engineers will perform transmitter maintenance that will affect some Lowcountry viewers.

Engineers will temporarily shut down the station's main transmitter for routine maintenance beginning at 12:35 a.m. Friday. The work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Friday, in time for Live 5 News This Morning.

The work will not affect viewers who receive Live 5 programming on cable.

But customers who receive our signal over satellite or who watch over-the-air with an antenna will not receive our signal until the transmitter resumes broadcasting.

