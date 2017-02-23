North Charleston Coliseum parking fee increases to $10

The North Charleston City Council has approved to increase the parking cost at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Councilmembers voted Thursday night 6 to 5 to increase the parking fee from $5 to $10.

The new rate is expected to go in effect on March 1.

Last week, the city's finance committee approved the jump from 5 dollars to 7 dollars.

The rate hike comes as a way to help the city get enough money to maintain the lot.

