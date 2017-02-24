Quantcast

Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at North Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting at a North Charleston hotel early Friday morning. 

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 18-year-old Quinnterrius Polite of North Charleston died at the scene of the shooting just after midnight. 

A spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department says officers responded to the North Charleston Inn on West Montague Avenue to find a man unresponsive after being shot.

Dispatch officials told responding officers that a caller said someone was shot by the pool. 

An officer said he located the victim lying in front of a room. 

He was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

Charleston County dispatchers say the incident was reported at 12:05 a.m. Officers are investigating.

The general manager of the hotel says they are open Friday.

