Railroad work expected to close lanes at Goose Creek intersection

Lane closures are expected as railroad work is performed in Goose Creek Friday Morning.

According to the City of Goose Creek Facebook page, CSX will make repairs to the railroad crossing at Redbank Road and Hwy 52.

Temporary lane closures for traffic entering and possibly exiting Redbank Road should begin around 10 a.m. The work is expected to take less than two hours.

